KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Washington Township Community Center
1834 W. Wallen Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Johnson


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Johnson Obituary

ALBION - Stephen James Johnson, 68, of Albion, Indiana, died on Nov. 14, 2019, from complications of COPD.

Stephen was born on Aug. 22, 1951, to James Britt and Lucinda S. Johnson in Richmond, Indiana.

The family moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1957.

After graduating from North Side High School in 1969, he went on to receive an associate's degree in electronics from Indiana Vocational Technical College in 1972, eventually earning his Master Electrician license in the '90s.

Stephen worked for International Harvester, Metallurgical Processing, INC (MPI), and Essex Corporate as its maintenance electrician and was the owner of Johnson's Launch.

Stephen was predeceased by his parents, James and Lucinda Johnson; and his friend and cousin, Phyllis Stegall Nicely.

He is survived by his daughter, Shannon; his sister, Kathleen; and many cousins, including Ray Garza and children.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, from 5-7 p.m., at Washington Township Community Center, 1834 W. Wallen Road. Fort Wayne.

Suggested memorial gifts may be made to Purdue University Fort Wayne Helmke Library, where he was proud to say his daughter is a librarian. Checks can be made payable to Purdue Fort Wayne Foundation. In the memo, please list "In Memory of Stephen Johnson".

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -