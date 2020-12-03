AUBURN – Stephen "Steve" Murray, 79, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his home in Auburn with his family by his side.

He was born Nov. 14, 1941, in Bolton Lancashire, England to Stephen and Alice (O'Mahoney) Murray.

Steve married Norma Brooks on Sept. 8, 1962, in the St. Columbus Roman Catholic Church in Bolton, England, and she survives in Auburn.

He worked as an electrician for several companies in England and Italy prior to emigrating to the United States with his family in 1972. He retired in 2003 from BF Goodrich in Woodburn, after 27 years of service.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing golf, watching IU basketball and Notre Dame football. He loved traveling to Canada to spend time with family friends.

Also surviving are three children and their spouses, Tracey (Murray) and Jerry Hartman of Waterloo, Stephen and Sherry (Meyers) Murray of Albion and Catherine (Murray) and Matthew White of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren, Daniel and Jennifer (Hall) Hartman of Fort Wayne, Sean and Katherine (Klarich) Hartman of Waterloo, Kyle and Elamie (Baird) Hartman of Albion, Adam Hartman of Auburn, Marc Hartman and Paul Cunnington of Paw Paw, Michigan, Stephen and Audrey (Smith) Murray of Fort Wayne, Michael Lacey of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Jessica Lacey of Auburn, Keirston Snyder of Waterloo, Madysen Snyder of Waterloo, Reagan Snyder of Waterloo and Landon Snyder of Waterloo; 13 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Veronica Murray of Waterloo; and three brothers-in-law and their spouses, Clive and Jean Brooks of Bolton, England, Alan and Elsie Brooks of Bolton, England, and Stanley Lee of Bolton, England.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Norman and Lily (Lee) Brooks; brother, Michael Murray; sister, Stella (Murray) Lee; and a nephew, Patrick Murray.

Visitation will be from 4–7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.

A private funeral service will take place at the funeral home.

Per the governor's mandate, masks and social distancing are required. There will only be 25 people allowed inside the funeral home for visitation at one time, so visitors need to be prepared to wait outdoors.

Special thanks to Heartland Hospice for the comfort, dignity and respect provided in his final days.

Memorials may be directed to Heartland Hospice, 1315 Directors Row #210, Fort Wayne, IN 46808.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.