AVILLA - Stephen M. "Pops" Papai, 77, of Avilla, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Aug. 8, 1943, in Fort Wayne to Louis and Evelyn (Weber) Papai.

Pops was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and served his country in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves.

He retired from GE after 30 years of service.

On Dec 31, 1965, he married Kathy Sarrazen. She preceded him in death on March 21, 2000.

He later married his second wife, Judy Rice, on March 17, 2001. She also preceded him in death on Jan. 29, 2019.

Pops dedicated much of his life to veteran's organizations, including the Avilla American Legion Post #240. He served as the Post historian, sergeant at arms and led the Honor Guard for many years. He also belonged to the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, the 40 & 8, and Disabled American Veterans.

He leaves behind sons, Donald (Petra) Papai, of Avilla, Steve "Subo" (Heather) Papai, of Wolcottville; stepson, Rob (Sara) McInturff, of Fort Wayne; stepdaughter, Angie (James) Snyder; of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Kayla, Josh, Nicole, Richard, Danielle, Kate-Evelyn, Amber, Dylan, Brandon, Brayden and Preston; and great-grandchildren, Gracelynn, Micah, Riven, Grant, Gwendolynn, Damien and Zoey. Also surviving are a brother, Kenneth Papai, of Angola, Bob (Judy) Papai, of Converse, Indiana, and Martin (Teresa) Papai, of Kendallville.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Veteran's Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, from 2-7 p.m., with a celebration of life at 5 p.m., at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.

Burial with military honors will be at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Avilla.

Contributions in Pop's memory may be directed to Avilla American Legion Post #240.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.



Published in KPCNews on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Homes - Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
(260) 897-3411
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harper Funeral Homes - Avilla Chapel

