AUBURN - Stephen R. Reynolds took his last breath on earth and his first breath in Heaven on Friday, November 8, 2019. He passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side.
Stephen was born December 25, 1948. He was a gift to his parents, Russell and Doris Reynolds, who have preceded him in death. Surviving him are his wife, Diane (Grimm) Reynolds; two sisters, Cheryl (Reynolds) and Jim Clark, and Jane (Reynolds) and Alan (deceased) Wendt. Although he had no children of his own, he was a father to Travis Deetz.
He graduated from Fairview High School in 1967, served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1972.
Upon completion of his military service, he went on to further his education by completing his machinist training. Stephen was a hard-working man, retiring in 2011 from a career as a tool and die maker. He earned his journeyman honors from Atlas Industries, Gibsonburg, Ohio. He was employed with United Technologies, Newell Manufacturing and Tower Automotive. Even after retiring, he worked with his neighbor farming.
Stephen enjoyed life, he enjoyed people and yes, he liked nature, playing golf, race cars, classic cars and sharing time with family and friends, but he really had a heart for people. He loved the Lord and was a faithful servant, teaching Sunday School to elementary children for many, many years. He had a way of telling bible stories that would engage the children. Some nicknamed him "Silly Steve." He had a passion for the less fortunate and used his gift at the Warm-A-Heart ministry where he served for the last six years along side his wife. He kept his faith shining through his battle with cancer. It was incredibly difficult to sum up a man's life in a few paragraphs. He lived out his faith, was loved by many and will be missed.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with visitation from 10–11 a.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral. Pastor Mike Albaugh will be officiating. Burial will take place at Waterloo Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4–7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be directed to Warm-A-Heart Community Outreach, P.O. Box 246, Waterloo, IN 46793.
