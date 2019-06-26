FREMONT - Stephen D. Trick, 75, of Fremont, Indiana, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Ashton Creek Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Aug. 3, 1943, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Franklin A. and Madeleine E. (Roth) Trick.

He married Hallie "Charlene" Boudreaux on Oct. 26, 1966.

Mr. Trick was a dairy farmer and owned and operated Trick Farms Inc., Fremont, Indiana.

He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana, and of St. Paul Catholic Chapel in Clear Lake, Indiana.

He was a former member of The Knights of Columbus.

Surviving is his wife, Hallie "Charlene" Trick, of Fremont, Indiana; son, Michael S. (Billie) Trick, of Fremont, Indiana; daughter, Melissa A. (Rod) Huff, of Limestone, Tennessee, and brother Richard T. Trick, of Angola. Also surviving are his six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James E. Trick.

A Funeral Mass will be at held at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be at Teeters Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.

Memorial donations my be made to the donor's choice.

