Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Angola, IN
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
Angola, IN
Stephen Trick Obituary

FREMONT - Stephen D. Trick, 75, of Fremont, Indiana, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Ashton Creek Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born on Aug. 3, 1943, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Franklin A. and Madeleine E. (Roth) Trick.

He married Hallie "Charlene" Boudreaux on Oct. 26, 1966.

Mr. Trick was a dairy farmer and owned and operated Trick Farms Inc., Fremont, Indiana.

He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Angola, Indiana, and of St. Paul Catholic Chapel in Clear Lake, Indiana.

He was a former member of The Knights of Columbus.

Surviving is his wife, Hallie "Charlene" Trick, of Fremont, Indiana; son, Michael S. (Billie) Trick, of Fremont, Indiana; daughter, Melissa A. (Rod) Huff, of Limestone, Tennessee, and brother Richard T. Trick, of Angola. Also surviving are his six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James E. Trick.

A Funeral Mass will be at held at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 28, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be at Teeters Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.

Memorial donations my be made to the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed online through our website www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on June 26, 2019
