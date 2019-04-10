ANGOLA - Sterling Clark, age 86, a faithful follower of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his home in Angola.

He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Sterling's character was exemplified as he faced the onslaught of Parkinson's disease. His faith, courage and love was an example to all until the very end.

Sterling was born July 2, 1932, to Dale and Evelyn (Falor) Clark. Sterling married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Armbruster, on May 19, 1951, and they celebrated 66 years of marriage.

Sterling and Marilyn farmed in Michigan and Ohio for 50 years and then traveled as "snow birds" in Florida during the heavy winter months for over 40 years. Sterling and Marilyn also enjoyed their summer home on Round Lake, Michigan.

Sterling attended The Ohio State University to become a certified milk tester for an Ohio dairy improvement program in which he worked to improve the profitability of dairy farmers for many years. Sterling also ran a farrow-to-finish swine production system for over 30 years. He loved horses and enjoyed racing ponies in harness races at county fairs in the region. Sterling was a longstanding member of the United Methodist Church in Wauseon, Ohio.

Sterling is survived by daughter Beverly (Donald) Wyse of St. Paul, Minnesota; daughter Pamela Clark of Angola, and Sterling Wesley Clark II of Largo, Florida. Siblings include: Betty (Clark) Smith of Florida, Leona (Clark) Barnes of Chicago, and Ruth Ann (Clark) Hawk of Texas.

Sterling was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, brother Harlan Clark, great-grandson Tristen Schaffner, and great-grandson Matthew Roe.

Sterling has 11 grandchildren: Dawn (Todd) Pester, Ryan (Mary) Wise, Josh Schaffner, Jasen Schaffner, Tara (Philip) Roe, Lindsey Gleckler, Jacqueline (Vytas) Najisetty, Sterling Clark III, Logan Clark, Tyler Clark and Caleb Clark. His 20 great-grandchildren include: Hayden Pester, Lara Pester, Nathan Rudolph, Conner Wyse, Cameron Wyse, Kennedy Strain, Karragen Strain, Taegan Strain, Maddox Schaffner, Felicity Schaffner, Ellen Roe, Trenton Snyder, Sabra Gleckler, Kaylan Gleckler, Zane Gleckler, Gwen Clark, Vivienne Nagisetty, Eloise Nagisetty and Wyatt Clark.

A celebration of life will be held for Sterling at the Tedrow Family Cemetery in Ohio in early June 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions are encouraged to be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, apdaparkinson.org or gideons.org/donate.