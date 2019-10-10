KPCNews Obituaries
Stevan Haiflich


1948 - 2019
Stevan Haiflich Obituary

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Rev. Stevan "Steve" Richard Haiflich, 71, passed away on Oct. 5, 2019.

"Pastor Steve" was born in Bluffton, Indiana, on July 13, 1948, to Dorma (Hoopingarner) and Richard Haiflich.

He was a United Methodist pastor for 30 years.

Steve's life was defined by his commitment and love of his family and his marriage to Lynette (Lanzer) Haiflich.

He leaves behind two sons, Philip (Heidi) Haiflich and Andrew (Lauren) Haiflich; stepson, David (Robin) Lanzer; sister, Karen (Haiflich) Reinhard; and seven grandchildren.

A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made in his name to the following cancer research organizations: Team Bright Side, to fund cutting edge pediatric cancer research for new immunotherapy treatments for children at teambrightside.com; and Jimmy V Foundation that awards cancer research grants at v.org.

Those wishing to sign the online guestbook may do so at www.dignitymemorial.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Drake & Son Funeral Home, Chicago.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 10, 2019
