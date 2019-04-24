BUTLER - Steven E. Carper, 54, of Butler, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at DeKalb Health in Auburn.

He was born Nov. 1, 1964, in Auburn. Steven was a 1983 graduate of Eastside High School.

Steven married Yvette R. Noll on July 23, 1988, in Auburn.

He was employed by Schust Engineering in the maintenance department since 2005. He also worked at the Auburn Foundry for several years.

Steve had a passion for racing and enjoyed traveling with Brent Jack Racing and his teammates Brent, Denise, Hunter, Tanner, Todd, John and Donavon. He also enjoyed all his friends in the racing community.

Surviving are his wife, Yvette R. Carper of Butler; sister, Barbara J. Carper of Hudson; four brothers, Edward E. Carper Jr. of Corunna, Richard E. Carper of Corunna, Robert E. (Mary) Carper of Merrimack, New Hampshire, and Mathew L. Carper of Angola; brother-in-law, Chris Emerick of Angola; and nieces and a nephew, Trenten Emerick, Mara Emerick, Myleigh Carper, Olivia Carper, Alexandria Noll and Carnation Rhoden.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Donna J. (Chapman) Wade; and a sister, Crystal G. Emerick.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Friday prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Craig Burkholder will be officiating. Burial will take place in Circle Cemetery in Hudson.

Visitation also will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter.

