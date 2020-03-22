|
LAGRANGE - Steven Lee Doney, passed away on March 9, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Steve wished not to have a funeral, but rather a celebration of life, which will be announced at later time. Please direct any memorial contributions to the LaGrange United Methodist Choir, in his name.
He was born in Sturgis, Michigan, to John Robert Doney and Jean Hamilton Doney, on May 12, 1950. They preceded him in death.
He was a member of the Musical LaGrange organization that was able to travel to Europe in the early '70s to sing. Steve was a member of the LaGrange County Community choir, as well as LaGrange Methodist Church choir.
Over the years, Steve had served on both the LaGrange Fire Department and the White Pigeon Fire Department, was a former member of the Jaycees, was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post #215 LaGrange, a former president of LaGrange Little League and a big part of creating the Field of Dreams for the kids.
He always loved to sing and perform in musicals. Many will remember him for his powerful singing voice and his joyful presence. Steve loved to coach baseball, softball, football, as well as playing golf.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Judy Wilcox Durham Doney, whom he married in October 1994; one brother; and several aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his first wife of 23 years, Carol Doney whom he married on July 17, 1970; his Aunt Sally; his Aunt Florence; his daughter, Gwenlyn Doney Hershberger (Jason Miller), of LaGrange, Indiana; stepdaughter, Jennifer Durham Adams (Robert Adams), of Three Rivers, Michigan; son, Kevin Doney (Jennifer Cira Doney), of Sturgis, Michigan; and stepdaughter, Rebecca Durham Johnson (Andrew Johnson), of Elkhart, Indiana. Steve is also survived by four granddaughters and six grandsons, Carolyn Marie (Hershberger) Schlabach (Orvan Schlabach), Madelyn Adams, Caitlyn Miller, Gabriella Johnson, Nathan Adams, Carter Doney, Jacob Miller, Seth Doney, Alexander Johnson, and Dominic Johnson; and one great-grandson, Kamdyn Schlabach.
