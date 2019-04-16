LIGONIER - Steven L. Hastings, 67, of Ligonier, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital.

He was born Sept. 11, 1951, in Wolf Lake to the late Harold and Betty (Bowers) Hastings. Steve was a Central Noble High School graduate and worked for Silgan Plastics for 45 years prior to retiring. In his free time he enjoyed being outdoors on the farm. He especially loved mushroom hunting. Notre Dame and Colts football were among his favorite to watch. He also would spend time with his family and friends.

Survivors include a daughter, Stephanie Howell of LaGrange; son, Cody Hastings of Ligonier; grandson, Jacob and Ashley Howell; granddaughter, Keira Howell; great-granddaughters, Madison and Hadley Howell; great-grandson, Winston Freeman; sister, Patsy (Jake) Campbell of Sardinia, Indiana; brothers, Lee (Deb) Hastings of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Randy (Vickie) Hastings of Kendallville; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Patrick Cody Christian.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion, at a later date.

Contributions in Steve's memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County.

To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit harperfuneralhomes.com.