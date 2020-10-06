Steven Patrick

ROME CITY - Steven L. Patrick, 64, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on March 20, 1956, in Allegan County, Michigan, to Floyd and Dorthy (Kendall) Patrick.

Mr. Patrick moved to this area more than 20 years ago, coming from Michigan.

He had worked at Parker Hannifin in Albion.

Steve loved riding his motorcycle, his old cars and spending time with his children and grandchildren, who were his entire world.

Surviving are two daughters, Virginia (Robert) Ellis, of Rome City and Angela (Mark Frye) Patrick, of Kendallville; three grandchildren, Macey Koger, Tyson Fike and Quinn Ellis; three sisters, Sandra VanWormer, of Wayland, Michigan, Amanda (Rodney) Shumacher, of Martin, Michigan, and Raina (Jeffrey) Oldebecken, of Shelbyville, Michigan; and two brothers, Stan Patrick, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Luke Patrick, of Michigan.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Marvin Patrick.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from 5-8 p.m., at the Town of Wolcottville Community Center, 601 C.R. 800S, Wolcottville.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.