1/1
Steven Patrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ROME CITY - Steven L. Patrick, 64, of Rome City, Indiana, died on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on March 20, 1956, in Allegan County, Michigan, to Floyd and Dorthy (Kendall) Patrick.

Mr. Patrick moved to this area more than 20 years ago, coming from Michigan.

He had worked at Parker Hannifin in Albion.

Steve loved riding his motorcycle, his old cars and spending time with his children and grandchildren, who were his entire world.

Surviving are two daughters, Virginia (Robert) Ellis, of Rome City and Angela (Mark Frye) Patrick, of Kendallville; three grandchildren, Macey Koger, Tyson Fike and Quinn Ellis; three sisters, Sandra VanWormer, of Wayland, Michigan, Amanda (Rodney) Shumacher, of Martin, Michigan, and Raina (Jeffrey) Oldebecken, of Shelbyville, Michigan; and two brothers, Stan Patrick, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Luke Patrick, of Michigan.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Marvin Patrick.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, from 5-8 p.m., at the Town of Wolcottville Community Center, 601 C.R. 800S, Wolcottville.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
(260) 854-2251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Young Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved