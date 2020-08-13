Steven Latta

HUDSON - Steven Richard Latta, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at his home near Hudson, Indiana.

Steve was born in Auburn, Indiana on Jan. 12, 1971 to Phillip Harvey Latta, Sr. and Carolyn Kay (Rupert) Latta.

He graduated from East Noble High School. He married Jennifer Louise Wiseman on Sept. 1, 2007 in Tennessee.

Steve was a maintenance manager for 12 years with the Mauser Corporation in Anniston, Alabama and most recently he was employed with Dana Corporation. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, Alabama Football and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Latta, of Hudson; daughter, Megan Wiseman and her fiancé, Estel Bullock both of Sherwood, Ohio; son, Daniel and Ester Latta, of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; his mother, Carolyn Latta, of Kendallville; his father, Phillip Latta, of Auburn; sister, Brooke Poe, of Kendallville; brothers, Chris and Lisa Latta, of Albion and Phillip, Jr. and Leslie Latta, of Avilla.

There will be a private viewing and gathering for family and close friends at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.