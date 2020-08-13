1/1
Steven Richard Latta
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Steven Latta

HUDSON - Steven Richard Latta, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at his home near Hudson, Indiana.

Steve was born in Auburn, Indiana on Jan. 12, 1971 to Phillip Harvey Latta, Sr. and Carolyn Kay (Rupert) Latta.

He graduated from East Noble High School. He married Jennifer Louise Wiseman on Sept. 1, 2007 in Tennessee.

Steve was a maintenance manager for 12 years with the Mauser Corporation in Anniston, Alabama and most recently he was employed with Dana Corporation. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, Alabama Football and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Latta, of Hudson; daughter, Megan Wiseman and her fiancé, Estel Bullock both of Sherwood, Ohio; son, Daniel and Ester Latta, of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; his mother, Carolyn Latta, of Kendallville; his father, Phillip Latta, of Auburn; sister, Brooke Poe, of Kendallville; brothers, Chris and Lisa Latta, of Albion and Phillip, Jr. and Leslie Latta, of Avilla.

There will be a private viewing and gathering for family and close friends at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville. Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hite Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved