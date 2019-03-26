KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Schonefeld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Schonefeld

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steven Schonefeld Obituary

FORT WAYNE - Steven A. Schonefeld, Ph.D., 76, of Fort Wayne, died unexpectedly at 12:41 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.

He was born April 16, 1942, in Fort Wayne, the only child of the late Albert H. and Dorothy R. (Chamberlin) Schonefeld. His formative years were spent in Jefferson Township, Whitley County, where he attended Jefferson Center School. He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1960. He continued his education at Purdue University where he received a bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. in mathematics.

On June 15, 1985, he was united in marriage to Maryellen Wright. They made their home in Fort Wayne, Auburn, and Angola, moving back to Fort Wayne in 2015.

A brilliant mathematician, he was a professor of mathematics at Tri-State University later becoming Trine University. During his career, he published a textbook on higher math which has been used internationally. He retired in 2015 with 37 years' teaching at Trine.

He was an accomplished woodworker, enjoyed the game of cribbage and was a good pocket billiards player. He was a 50-year member of the Math Association of America.

Surviving are his wife, Maryellen Wright, Fort Wayne; a son, Byron E. Schonefeld, Columbia City; a daughter, Nola K. West, Garrett; three stepsons, Warren R. (Renee) Disch, Matthew G. Disch and Michael (Vickie) Disch; 13 grandchildren; and a special cousin, Caroline Krick, Fort Wayne.

Additionally, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Cora Lee Fisher and Tanya Sue Schonefeld Snyder.

A celebration of Steve's life is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 207 N. Main St. Columbia City. Visitation is 2-4 and 6 p.m. until the service, Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Steve's honor are to Habitat for Humanity.

Online condolences may be sent to smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now