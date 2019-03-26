FORT WAYNE - Steven A. Schonefeld, Ph.D., 76, of Fort Wayne, died unexpectedly at 12:41 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.

He was born April 16, 1942, in Fort Wayne, the only child of the late Albert H. and Dorothy R. (Chamberlin) Schonefeld. His formative years were spent in Jefferson Township, Whitley County, where he attended Jefferson Center School. He graduated from Columbia City Joint High School in 1960. He continued his education at Purdue University where he received a bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. in mathematics.

On June 15, 1985, he was united in marriage to Maryellen Wright. They made their home in Fort Wayne, Auburn, and Angola, moving back to Fort Wayne in 2015.

A brilliant mathematician, he was a professor of mathematics at Tri-State University later becoming Trine University. During his career, he published a textbook on higher math which has been used internationally. He retired in 2015 with 37 years' teaching at Trine.

He was an accomplished woodworker, enjoyed the game of cribbage and was a good pocket billiards player. He was a 50-year member of the Math Association of America.

Surviving are his wife, Maryellen Wright, Fort Wayne; a son, Byron E. Schonefeld, Columbia City; a daughter, Nola K. West, Garrett; three stepsons, Warren R. (Renee) Disch, Matthew G. Disch and Michael (Vickie) Disch; 13 grandchildren; and a special cousin, Caroline Krick, Fort Wayne.

Additionally, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Cora Lee Fisher and Tanya Sue Schonefeld Snyder.

A celebration of Steve's life is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, 207 N. Main St. Columbia City. Visitation is 2-4 and 6 p.m. until the service, Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Steve's honor are to Habitat for Humanity.

