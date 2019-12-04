|
Steven Ray Scranage, "Red", 53, fomerly of Bigfork, Montana, died peacefully November 18, 2019 in Minot, North Dakota, with his mother, Darlene Scranage, and his brother Mark Scranage and Darlene Scranage (Sutherland).
Steve was born in Auburn, Indiana on March 19, 1966 to Dan Scranage and Darlene (Sutherland) Scranage.
Steve was one of six red headed children. He worked as an accomplished carpenter, mill-wright and foremen in the rail yard in the Bakken oil fields of Fairview, Montana.
Steve loved and lived an adventurous life. He loved the great outdoors, particularly the mountains of Montana where he spent a great deal of his time. He loved traveling, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, cooking and grilling, fishing, hunting, and spending time with his friends and family.
Steve also had love for all animals, especially his German shepherds that were always by his side.
Steve had a big personality, always the life of the party. He was a great story teller!
His survivors include his daughter, Taylor Marie Boyer, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; mother Darlene Marie Scranage, of Auburn, Indiana; father, John Daniel Scranage, of Auburndale, Florida; sister-in-law, Robin Scranage, of Waterloo, Indiana; brother, Mark Scranage, of Auburn, Indiana; sister, Joan Donegan and her husband, Patrick, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; sister, Anne Burrage and her husband, Allan, of Lake Alforad, Florida; sister, Beth Douglas and her husband, Patrick; and sister, Stacy Smith and her husband, Brandon, of Albion, Indiana. His nieces and nephews are: Kayla Scranage, Ivan Scranage, Gavin Scranage, Emily Donegan, Steve Burrage, Daniel Burrage, Thomas Burrage, Kaleb Smith, Lukas Smith and Riley Smith.
Services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo, Indiana. Visitation at 10 a.m. and a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m.
He was proceeded in death by his brother, John Daniel Scranage II.