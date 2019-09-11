|
YORKTOWN - Steven E. Sylvester, 66, arrived for tee time in Heaven on Sept. 9, 2019.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Feb. 21, 1953, the son of Raymond and Helen (Hunter) Sylvester. He graduated from Northside High School in Fort Wayne. He took great joy in golfing, hunting and fishing and watching his grandchildren play sports.
Steven is survived by his wife, Donna (Coleman) Sylvester; a son, Shawn and wife Erin Sylvester of Yorktown; grandchildren, Jenna, Lilly, and Piper; siblings, Dianna (Earl) Raskosky of Hamilton, Indiana, Jill (Matt) Perry of Fremont, Indiana, Deborah (Tony) Rodriguez of Angola, Indiana, and Raymond Sylvester of Fremont, Indiana.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Linda Sylvester.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Road, Muncie, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to IU Health Ball Memorial Cancer Center, 2401 W. University Ave., Muncie, IN 47303
Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.