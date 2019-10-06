|
TOPEKA - Steven R. Wainscott, 65, of Topeka, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side at 5:45 pm on Friday, October 4, at his residence. He had fought a valiant three year battle with leukemia.
He was born on June 11, 1954 in Greensburg to Clyde M. and Lois (Neville) Wainscott. On December 23, 1972 in Shipshewana he married Jane Jones, she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are two sons, Christopher (Jennifer) Wainscott of Greensboro, North Carolina, Jonathan (Sandy) Wainscott of Indianapolis; four grandchildren, Madeleine, Joshua, Kennedy and Grayson; two sisters, Pat Wainscott of Lapel, Pam Davis of Nashville, Tennessee and a brother, Mike (Denise) Wainscott of Little River, South Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Steve had worked most of his life as a purchasing agent in the RV industry, working 15 years for Starcraft, Topeka and then 22 years for Sunnybrook RV, now Winnebago, Middlebury.
He served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam era and was active with the Topeka Volunteer Fire Department, where he had served several years as the fire chief; he was also a volunteer with the Lagrange County Police Department as a reserve officer.
He enjoyed woodworking and made several beautiful flag cases for fellow veterans and display racks that were given to Congressional Medal of Honor recipients to display their medals. He enjoyed golfing, especially with his sons, riding motorcycle and camping.
He was an active member of the New Life Fellowship, Topeka where he volunteered his time creating computer graphics for the services.
Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. on Monday, October 7, at New Life Fellowship, 2755 S.R. 5, Topeka. Funeral services follow at 6 p.m. on Monday, October 7, also at the church.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Drew Ryall.
Burial will be in Marion National Cemetery, Marion at a later date.
Memorials may be given to 4th District Homeless Veteran's or National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.