Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
Steven Wasson


1964 - 2020
Steven Wasson Obituary

AVILLA - Steven J. Wasson, 55, passed away Sunday Jan. 26, 2020, at his home in Avilla, Indiana.

He was born on Nov. 7, 1964, in Auburn, Indiana, to Jean and Hilda (McNamara) Wasson. They preceded him in death.

He was a former employee of Lance's Supermarket in Garrett, where he worked as a butcher in the meat department.

Steve was an avid Bears fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors.

He married Sharon Gingery on Oct. 11, 1986, in Garrett, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 20, 2000.

Surviving are a daughter, Janelle Wasson, of Indianapolis; a brother, Tom (Becky) Wasson, of Auburn; a sister, Susan Bailey, of Huntington; and a brother-in-law, Jeff Hamman of Butler.

Services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with burial to follow at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett.

Calling will be two hours prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home on Friday.

Memorials may be given in Steve's memory to his daughter, Janelle Wasson.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 29, 2020
