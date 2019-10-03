KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Williams


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Williams Obituary

Steven D. Williams, 60, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Feb. 16, 1959, in Los Angeles, California, to Curtis and Jeanne (White) Williams.

Mr. Williams had lived in this area most of his life, coming from California.

He was a 1977 graduate of West Noble High School.

He had worked as a machine operator for LSC Communications, formerly Courier.

Surviving are two sisters, Candy (Ron) Jones. of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Cathy (Patrick) Ley, of Kendallville; and two brothers, Gary (Karen) Williams, of Albion, and Larry Williams, of Kendallville.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Wayne Williams.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Young Family Funeral Home
Download Now