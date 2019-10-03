|
|
Steven D. Williams, 60, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 16, 1959, in Los Angeles, California, to Curtis and Jeanne (White) Williams.
Mr. Williams had lived in this area most of his life, coming from California.
He was a 1977 graduate of West Noble High School.
He had worked as a machine operator for LSC Communications, formerly Courier.
Surviving are two sisters, Candy (Ron) Jones. of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Cathy (Patrick) Ley, of Kendallville; and two brothers, Gary (Karen) Williams, of Albion, and Larry Williams, of Kendallville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Wayne Williams.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 3, 2019