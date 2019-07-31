KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
(260) 897-3411
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
530 North Main Street
Avilla, IN 46710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Workman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Workman


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Workman Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Steven C. Workman, 74, of Kendallville, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

He was born on May 16, 1945, in Garrett, to Carl and Esther (Cramer) Workman, who preceded him in death.

Steve was veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Korea.

He graduated Indiana Barber College in 1963, and was a barber for nearly 50 years. The majority of those years were in Avilla.

He retired from Auburn Foundry and later worked for C&A Tool.

Steve lived on a farm for 45 years before moving to Kendallville.

He was a member of Avilla American Legion Post #240 and was involved in the Noble County Fair, as a 4-H leader for more than 15 years.

He was a lover of the outdoors, being on the farm, fishing, or mushroom hunting. He loved fishing with his brother-in-law, Bob Allread. He would often keep himself busy by chopping wood.

His greatest love was watching his four granddaughters play softball.

On July 12, 1969, in Kendallville, he married Becky Hile. She survives in Kendallville.

Also surviving are a son, Brad (Ronda Dawson) Workman, of Fort Wayne; daughter, Renae Helmkamp, of Kendallville; granddaughters, Ella Workman, Reese Workman, Sadie Helmkamp, and Aubrey Helmkamp; and step-granddaughters, Dakota (Samantha) Hunter-Dawson, and Darika Dawson. Also surviving is a sister, Sandra (Bob) Allread, of Kendallville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Clay Helmkamp. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday Aug. 2, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Mike Albaugh will officiate.

Visitation will also be from 2-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Kendallville.

Casket bearers will be Brad Workman, Dennis Hile, Kevin Hile, Bryan Riehm, Larry Campbell, and Bob Allread, and honorary casket bearer, Dave Miller.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Steve's memory may be directed to Noble County 4-H Swine Committee.

To leave condolences or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.

Published in KPCNews on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harper Funeral Homes Avilla Chapel
Download Now