KENDALLVILLE - Steven C. Workman, 74, of Kendallville, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, while vacationing in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
He was born on May 16, 1945, in Garrett, to Carl and Esther (Cramer) Workman, who preceded him in death.
Steve was veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Korea.
He graduated Indiana Barber College in 1963, and was a barber for nearly 50 years. The majority of those years were in Avilla.
He retired from Auburn Foundry and later worked for C&A Tool.
Steve lived on a farm for 45 years before moving to Kendallville.
He was a member of Avilla American Legion Post #240 and was involved in the Noble County Fair, as a 4-H leader for more than 15 years.
He was a lover of the outdoors, being on the farm, fishing, or mushroom hunting. He loved fishing with his brother-in-law, Bob Allread. He would often keep himself busy by chopping wood.
His greatest love was watching his four granddaughters play softball.
On July 12, 1969, in Kendallville, he married Becky Hile. She survives in Kendallville.
Also surviving are a son, Brad (Ronda Dawson) Workman, of Fort Wayne; daughter, Renae Helmkamp, of Kendallville; granddaughters, Ella Workman, Reese Workman, Sadie Helmkamp, and Aubrey Helmkamp; and step-granddaughters, Dakota (Samantha) Hunter-Dawson, and Darika Dawson. Also surviving is a sister, Sandra (Bob) Allread, of Kendallville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Clay Helmkamp. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Friday Aug. 2, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Mike Albaugh will officiate.
Visitation will also be from 2-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Kendallville.
Casket bearers will be Brad Workman, Dennis Hile, Kevin Hile, Bryan Riehm, Larry Campbell, and Bob Allread, and honorary casket bearer, Dave Miller.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Steve's memory may be directed to Noble County 4-H Swine Committee.
