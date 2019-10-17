|
ELKHART - Stuart W. "Chip" Fox died unexpectedly at his home in Elkhart, Indiana, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the age of 52.
Chip is survived by a son, Jevon Fox (Missy), of Sturgis, Michigan; and a daughter, Lindy Miller, of Wolcottiville, Indiana; his granddaughter, Alika; his parents, James and Judy Fox, of Elkhart, Indaina; and his brothers, Jim Fox, of Bristol, Indiana, and Scott Fox (Molly), of Hartwell, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
Chip was born on Sept. 1, 1967, in Kearney, Nebraska, to James and Judy Fox.
He graduated from Lakeland High School in 1986. He earned his associate degree in liberal arts from Indiana-Purdue University in Fort Wayne.
After moving to Elkhart, Chip worked in the manufactured housing and recreational vehicle industries. Most recently he was working for Forest River in Middlebury.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in LaGrange. He was the best pirate at Halloween who ever existed, he loved to give hugs, and he was the best grandpa to Alika.
A celebration of Chip's life is planned at St. John's of the Cross Episcopal Church in Bristol, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. A private family service is planned for 2 p.m., followed by a reception from 3-7 p.m.
All are invited to attend the reception and help the family celebrate Chip's life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Organization for Rare Disorders to research AVM disorders at www.donate@rarediseases.org or to St. John's of the Cross Episcopal Church in Bristol, Indiana.