AUBURN - Sue Elizabeth (Walter) Ash, 85, of Auburn, Indiana, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at home.
Mrs. Ash was born in Auburn, Indiana, on June 7, 1934, to Wilber Emmet "Pete" Walter and Jenny Elizabeth (Sherwood) Walter. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Concord Township High School in 1952.
She was a bookkeeper for the Allen County Court System in Fort Wayne.
Her survivors include her daughter, Monica Scheeler, of Auburn; son, Robert C. Richmond and his wife, Dawn Richmond, of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Jeremy and Angie Ellison, of Butler, Robert Filler, of Garrett, Elizabeth Filler, of St. Joe, Jeffrey Scheeler, of Auburn, Janell and Rick Grimes, of Tipton, and Allison Richmond and Adam Keesler, of Fort Wayne; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Ash; daughter, Kamala "Kami" Richmond in 2013; sisters, Billie Jean Walter and Patricia Diehl; and brothers, Joseph Walter and Robert Walter.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at noon, at Anthony Wayne Church of God, 6012 South Bend Drive, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Jerry Blanchard will officiate the funeral service.
Entombment will be held at Covington Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be made to Anthony Wayne Church of God.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, has been entrusted with arrangements.