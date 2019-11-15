|
EDGERTON, Ohio - Sue Groff, 87, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 8:49 p.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Fountain Park Inn and Villas in Bryan, Ohio, after an extended illness.
Mrs. Groff was a devoted homemaker, mother and grandmother, and enjoyed knitting and crocheting.
She was a member of the Edgerton Church of Christ.
Sue Groff was born on Feb. 3, 1932, in Paulding, Ohio, the daughter of Forrest and Jennie E. (Lehman) Hamman.
She married Donald L. Groff on Sept. 10, 1950, in Angola, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 2017.
Survivors include two sons, Deon "Butch" (Carol) Groff, of Bryan, and Gary Groff, of Cleveland; three grandchildren, Dale and Darin Groff, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Angela (Troy) Ickes, of Auburn, Indiana; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Doris Singleton, of Auburn, Indiana.
She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Cynthia Groff, in 1954; and one brother, Forrest Hamman.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at Krill Funeral Home, 114 E. Hull St., Edgerton.
Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Pastor Jeff Brookins officiating.
Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.
Memorials are requested to Edgerton Church of Christ or to a .
