FREMONT - Sue M. Davis, 79, of Fremont passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, with her family by her side.
She was born on May 9, 1940 in Fremont to Willard and Thelma (Conway) Boore.
Sue was a 1958 Fremont High School graduate.
She married Robert Davis on June 8, 1958 in Fremont.
Sue retired from Cameron Hospital and Zurcher Tire in Angola.
She enjoyed spending time with family, knitting, sewing, snowmobiling, fishing at Rice Lake in Canada, as well as camping and staying in Florida.
Sue was an active member of the Clear Lake Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Robert Davis of Fremont, two sons, Bryan Davis, Jeff (Dee) Davis, and a daughter, Jodi (David) Teller, all of Fremont, seven grandchildren; Jeff (Alisha) Sparkman, Justin Davis, Lindsey Teller, Taylor Davis, Curt Teller, Felicia (Tyler) Treesh, and Ashton (Harley) Cleckner, one great-grandchild, Alexander Cleckner, sisters, Mary Ann Elliott of Angola and Jean Boore of LaGrange, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Beams Funeral Home, with Rev. Jeff Corder officiating.
Burial will follow at Lakeside Cemetery, Fremont.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Steuben County Cancer Association, Clear Lake Lutheran Church, or Parkview Hospice.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.