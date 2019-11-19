KPCNews Obituaries
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Sue Parrish


1952 - 2019
Sue Parrish Obituary

WATERLOO - Sue Ellen Parrish, 67, of Waterloo, Indiana, passed away on Nov. 17, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home after a battle against ovarian cancer, which she fought with courage, sass and laughter.

She was born June 19, 1952, in Sullivan, Indiana, to Harold (Tate) and Lois (Sorry! Her children were sworn to secrecy to not ever tell her maiden name!)

Sue graduated from Sullivan High School in 1970, and received her nursing degree from Ivy Tech.

She lovingly cared for countless people in a long career as an LPN, most notably for more than 20 years at Betz Nursing Home. After retiring from Betz, she worked as a school nurse at Country Meadow Elementary School and continued to work as long as she was able while still taking chemotherapy treatments.

Sue loved her husband, family and friends, her pets, fishing, soap operas, TLC shows, traveling with her grandkids and chocolate. She was a compassionate nurse and a hard core Trace Adkins fan.

Sue was wife to Terry Parrish, of Waterloo; mother to Shellody (David) Brenton, of Indianapolis, and Daron (Melissa) Bilyeu, of Sulphur Springs, Texas; and stepmom to Chad (Amanda) Parrish, of Butler, Mike (Jenny) Parrish, of Auburn, and Mandy (Brad) Fetters, of Huntertown.

She was Granny to Kaleb Stauffer, Jacob Stauffer, Riley Brenton, Owen Brenton, Nathan Bilyeu and Brandon Bilyeu; and stepgrandma to Isaiah Parrish, Jamin Parrish, Kirsten Parrish, Dion Goodwell, AJ Macon and Libby Hootman. She was best friend to Linda Inghram and Darline Mavis and loved by so many more.

She is survived by two brothers, Gary Sheffler, of Sullivan and Keith (Judy) Sheffler, of Shelburn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Delano Sheffler.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Fellers and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, with the funeral at 2 p.m.

Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery following the funeral.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Pat Dyer Memorial Fund, which provides gas cards for cancer patients to go to treatments, to the Parent Lighthouse Team at Country Meadow Elementary School for their student needs assistance fund, or to Dekalb County Humane Society.

To send condolence, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
