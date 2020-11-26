1/
Susan Emelander
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ORLAND - Susan "Sue" Emelander, age 70, of Orland, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

She was the faithful wife, loving mother, and doting grandma.

She was born on Aug. 18, 1950, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, to Bruce and Myrtle (Goehring) Sutton.

On June 1, 1974, she married Mark Emelander in Evans City, Pennsylvania. They were married for 46 years.

Sue was a member of Orland Congregational Church. She faithfully served on the Pilgrim Guild and taught Sunday school.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Emelander; children, Brian (Elisha) Emelander, Beth (J.D.) Willett and Becky Emelander; grandchildren, Logan Emelander, Ashley Emelander, Aleah Emelander, Alana Emelander, Landon Emelander, Aubrey Willett, Erin Willett and Jase Willett; father, Bruce Sutton; siblings, Sally (Mel) Borema, Wayne (Debra) Sutton and Wendy (John) Barkley; sisters-in-law, Ruth (Mort) Zylstra and Bonnie (Dan) Stefans.

Preceding Sue in death was her mother, Myrtle Sutton.

Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Orland Congregational Church.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland, Indiana.

Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Orland Congregational Church, P.O Box 2, Orland, IN 46776 or to Child Evangelism Fellowship, P.O Box 361, Auburn, IN 46706.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beams Funeral Home
200 W Toledo St
Fremont, IN 46737
2604952915
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beams Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved