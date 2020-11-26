ORLAND - Susan "Sue" Emelander, age 70, of Orland, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

She was the faithful wife, loving mother, and doting grandma.

She was born on Aug. 18, 1950, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, to Bruce and Myrtle (Goehring) Sutton.

On June 1, 1974, she married Mark Emelander in Evans City, Pennsylvania. They were married for 46 years.

Sue was a member of Orland Congregational Church. She faithfully served on the Pilgrim Guild and taught Sunday school.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Emelander; children, Brian (Elisha) Emelander, Beth (J.D.) Willett and Becky Emelander; grandchildren, Logan Emelander, Ashley Emelander, Aleah Emelander, Alana Emelander, Landon Emelander, Aubrey Willett, Erin Willett and Jase Willett; father, Bruce Sutton; siblings, Sally (Mel) Borema, Wayne (Debra) Sutton and Wendy (John) Barkley; sisters-in-law, Ruth (Mort) Zylstra and Bonnie (Dan) Stefans.

Preceding Sue in death was her mother, Myrtle Sutton.

Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Orland Congregational Church.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Orland, Indiana.

Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Orland Congregational Church, P.O Box 2, Orland, IN 46776 or to Child Evangelism Fellowship, P.O Box 361, Auburn, IN 46706.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.