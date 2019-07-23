AVILLA - Susan L. James, 74, of Avilla, passed away peacefully the morning of July 20, 2019.

She was born on July 10, 1945, in Goshen, to the late Omar and Doris (Chambers) Wuthrich.

She graduated from North Side High School in 1963, and continued her education at Purdue University, becoming an R.N. She went on to earn her B.S.N. at St. Francis University.

She spent the majority of her more than 25 years in nursing working in the Emergency Department of St. Joe Hospital in Fort Wayne.

She retired shortly after marrying Russell James on July 25, 1997. He preceded her in death on March 4, 2018.

The two built their own airplane, enjoyed gambling, and and traveling together. She especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include daughters, Jennifer (Mark) Lime, of South Whitley, and Lara (Kenneth) Amstutz, of LaOtto; and son, Wade (Colleen) James, of Churubusco. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a brother, Dr. Robert (Jane) Wuthrich, of Fort Wayne.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Stout.

A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m., on Thursday July 25, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Avilla Chapel, 530 N. Main St., Avilla.

Family and friends are welcome to gather for a time of remembering from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials are to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

