SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Susannah "Susie" Herr Atz, 92, passed peacefully from this life surrounded by family on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Sioux City, Iowa.

Susannah was born June 24, 1928, to Marjorie Smith Herr and William Voyle Herr in Kendallville, Indiana.

She graduated from Kendallville High School in 1946, and attended Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, where she graduated in 1950.

In 1949, Susannah and Lauren Dean Atz were wed and returned to Indiana University for both to receive degrees.

After college, they returned to Kendallville, where Lauren worked in the family business, Puritan Ice Cream Company and Atz Ice Cream Shoppes. Susannah was active in the community as a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Book Club, Sigma Eta Musical Society and Tri Kappa.

Susannah later earned her Master of Education degree from St. Francis College, then taught home economics at East Noble High School for a number of years.

In 1975, Susannah, Lauren, and daughter, Sarah, relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona, where they purchased and operated a Hallmark Gift Shop for 20 years.

Susannah was an involved member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church community in Paradise Valley. Her special love was always children; she especially enjoyed providing foster care for newborns and infants during her retirement years. Susannah's daughter, Sarah, was able to eventually adopt one of her foster children. She treasured the five years she spent as a nanny for the children (Katie and David) of an Arizona family.

Susannah was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Lauren; and son, Marc.

She is survived by her children, Douglas (Deedra) Atz, of Kendallville, Indiana, Barton (Lisa) Atz, of Woodland, California, and Sarah (Dr. Thomas) Morgan, of Sioux City, Iowa; her grandchildren, Lindsay Atz, Jacob (Rachel) Atz, Abigail (Jeremy) Creigh, Gabe (Amanda) Atz, Sadie (Alex) Deig, Alison Atz, Alexandra Atz, Bekah Morgan and Matthew Morgan; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service is being planned for later.