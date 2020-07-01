BUTLER - Suzanne Freidenberger-Burdick passed away on June 28, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana.

She was born on Aug. 24, 1938, in Garrett, Indiana, to Howard and Margaret (Ringler) Burtch. They preceded her in death.

After graduating from Garrett High School in 1956, she married Richard L. Freidenberger on June 28, 1958, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 2001.

She then married Donald L. Burdick and he preceded her in death on Nov. 2, 2007.

She was hairdresser and owned Suzanne's Beauty Shop.

She was a member of Butler United Methodist Church, proud to be a "Golden Eagle" of the former Butler Eagles and a member of Butler Legion Post #202 Ladies Auxiliary.

Her passion and love was with her dog, "Bo", and enjoying her time with family and friends.

Suzanne is survived by one son, Jeff (Beth) Freidenberger, of Auburn; three stepchildren, Brian (Kim) Burdick, of Leo, Indiana, Bruce (Tammy) Burdick, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Beth Fleming. of Angola, Indiana; two grandchildren, Jason (Natalie) Freidenberger, of Darlington, South Carolina, and Amy (Kyle) Fisher, of Indian Land, South Carolina; four great-grandchildren, Lucas and Lance Freidenberger and Jack and Ella Fisher; four step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Linda (John) Schienda, of Bellefontaine, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Richard L. Freidenberger and Donald L. Burdick; and one brother, Ronald Burtch.

Services will be held at 1 pm., on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler, Indiana, with Pastor Dean Blimline officiating.

Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery.

Visitation will be held prior to services from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church.

Family request memorials be given in memory of Suzanne Freidenberger-Burdick to Activity Center at Laurels of DeKalb, 520 W. Liberty Butler, IN, 46721 and/or Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., Butler, Indiana.

To send condolences, visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.

Arrangements entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.