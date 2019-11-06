KPCNews Obituaries
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
1948 - 2019
Suzanne Rose Obituary

LIGONIER - Suzanne Marie "Sue" Rose, 71, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at home.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1948, in Michigan City, Indiana.

On Feb. 24, 1973, she married Dennis Rose, who preceded her in death on July 16, 2018.

She is survived by her children, Roy (Tammy) Rose, of Ligonier, Steve Rose, of Ligonier, Merry Rose and her fiancé, Dan Piela, of Ligonier, and Jason (Jamie) Rose, of Goshen; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two siblings, Sherri (Ray) Mast-Jeschke, of Three Rivers, Michigan, and Michael (Emma) Mast, of Milford.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; and her parents, Leroy and Virginia "Mickey" Mast.

Sue graduated from Ligonier High School in 1966.

Over the years, she held many positions with local businesses, including Alco, Val's, Banner's Pool Hall, Superior Sample, Tower Ribbon, Ligonier Telephone Company, and Maggie's Restaurant, where she met her husband.

Sue loved animals and being outdoors. She also enjoyed cooking, writing poetry, and reading, but more than anything, she loved being with her family.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.

A funeral service will be held in Sue's honor on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Yeager Funeral Home.

Pastor John Lutton will officiate.

A GoFundMe donation page has been created to help the family with Sue's funeral expenses. Memorial contributions may be directed to https://www.gofundme.com/f/final-expenses-for-suzanne-rose.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Nov. 6, 2019
