HUDSON - Suzanne Ada Stafford, age 62, of Story Lake, rural Hudson, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her Story Lake home.
Mrs. Stafford was born on April 21, 1957, in Garrett to Jack and Lois (Farrington) Albright.
She married Reggie Stafford on May 22, 1981, in Auburn. He resides on Story Lake.
Suzanne was a part-owner of her family's business, Albright's One Stop, in Corunna. She had worked there since the age of 14, and she loved being at work. As a business owner, she loved creating jobs and helping people. Albright's has always given back to the different communities and schools over the years, and she enjoyed being a big part of that.
Several years ago she served on the Corunna Town Board and helped bring water and sewer service to Corunna.
She loved the Indian culture and traveling out to the western states. At Christmastime, her Christmas present to herself, was to gather basic supplies and aide items and send them the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, to help those in need. She loved that culture so much that her TV was always on a western movie or TV show.
Suzanne was an avid piano player, she loved music in general. She was also a big supporter of the DeKalb High School Music Department. She was a wonderful cook and she also enjoyed baking and crossword puzzles.
Her survivors include her husband, Reggie Stafford, of Story Lake; daughter, Rosanne Stafford, of Corunna; son, Derek Stafford, of Corunna; brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Sue Albright, of Corunna, Fritz and Sally Albright, of Zionsville, and Mike and Linda Beadell, of Mesa, Arizona; sister and brother-in-law, Kay and Jeff Brennan, of Kendallville; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 2-7 p.m., at Independent Full Gospel Church, 1000 S. Gonser Ave., in Ashley.
Additional visitation will be held on Thursday morning, one hour prior to the funeral service, from 10-11 a.m.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Independent Full Gospel Church in Ashley, with Pastor Sam Weimer officiating.
Burial will take place at Corunna Cemetery in Corunna.
Memorial donations may be directed to help those living at the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, checks may be made payable to Feller and Clark Funeral Home and that money will be given to the Stafford family so that they can purchase supplies and items of aide. Suzanne also wanted the Liv It Up Foundation, ?P.O. Box 22, Pleasant Lake, Indiana 46779 listed as a memorial to help children with cancer.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com.