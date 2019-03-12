FORT WAYNE - Suzette Marie "Suzi" Pence, 56, of Fort Wayne, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

She was born Aug. 7, 1962, in Fort Wayne.

Suzi was a 1980 graduate of Garrett High School.

She worked for AT&T as a building operations supervisor for over 15 years.

Suzi was a phenomenal cook and had a love for animals, singing, dancing and music, especially her favorite band, Journey.

She married David Pence on Feb. 18, 2007, in Fort Wayne, and he survives.

Also surviving are her father and stepmother, Eric and Carol Bickel of Angola; mother and stepfather, Judith and Tim Wilcox of Angola; son, Michael (Noelle Lee) Cushman of Long Beach, California; two sisters, Erica (Jason) Peters of Auburn and Staci Neves of Dallas, Texas; and a niece, Alexis Suzette Peters of Auburn.

A memorial service will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Pastor Jeff Helbert officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Allen County SPCA.

To send condolences, visit fellerandclark.com.