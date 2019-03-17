BOUND BROOK, New Jersey - Sybilla Martha Klink Cardone, warmly known as "Bunny," joined the angels in Heaven on March 12, 2019, at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Somerville, New Jersey, after complications following a fall. Born Dec. 7, 1932, in Wayne Township, Noble County, Ohio, Bunny was the third of eight children of Marie Porada and Robert Klink. Bunny moved to Bound Brook, New Jersey, in 1950, and most recently lived in Bridgewater and Manville. She also lived in Butler and Waterloo, Indiana, and Centerburg, Ohio, between 1971 and 1989. Bunny graduated from St. Joe High School in St. Joe, Indiana, in 1950. After graduation, she came to Bound Brook to help care for her grandfather, Michael Porado, on his farm in Somerset. Bunny married Daniel Cardone in 1952, and they lived and raised their children in Bound Brook. Bunny is respected and loved by her children for the example she set as a selfless and hard-working friend, neighbor and caregiver. While living in Bound Brook, Bunny spent many years caring for children in her home and providing any support needed to elderly neighbors. Bunny later worked for nearly 15 years as a site manager, cook and caregiver at the Dilger Home, a privately-owned group home for mentally challenged women, in Centerburg, Ohio. After returning to New Jersey, Bunny worked as a nurse's aide at Raritan Health in Bridgewater, New Jersey, for over 18 years, where she patiently provided loving care to Alzheimer's and dementia patients. Bunny truly loved each and every human being, and considered every living creature deserving of respect, love and care. Bunny never failed to set an outstanding example through her spirit of selflessness, sincere caring, and service to others. Bunny retired from Raritan Health at age 72 following a stroke, and established residency at The Chelsea in Bridgewater, where she was popular and well-loved by the staff and residents. She enjoyed interacting with everyone at The Chelsea, participating in the activities, and helping provide support to others whenever possible. Bunny was predeceased by her parents and grandparents, her husband, Daniel Cardone, her brother John David Klink, and her sister Joan Klink Inlow. Bunny is survived by sons Daniel Cardone of Bound Brook, and Joseph Cardone of Manville, New Jersey; her daughters Cathrin Cardone Bombardier of Bound Brook, Merry Cardone of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Claire Cardone of New Hope, Pennsylvania, and Jennifer Cardone of Glen Gardner, New Jersey; and her grandchildren, Sabrina Cardone of Manville, Thomas Cardone of Bound Brook, and Bryan Cardone and Juan Manuel Mercedes of Manville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bunny's memory can be made to the Visiting Nurse Association Health Group Hospice, the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital or to the . Services for Bunny will be private.