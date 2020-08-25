BRADENTON, Fla. - Sylvia May Huss passed away in Bradenton, Florida, on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, surrounded by her husband, Leroy J. Huss and her three children, Jeff Huss, Craig Huss and Robin Lisk.

Sylvia was born on July 18, 1940, in McKenzie, Tennessee, to James and Gertie (Wilson) Jones.

She graduated from Trezevant High School in 1958.

She married LeRoy J. Huss and moved to Fremont, Indiana, on Oct. 3, 1959.

LeRoy and Sylvia owned and operated a dairy farm and Sylvia worked many years for the Indiana Toll Road. In 2003, they became snow birds and split their time between Fremont, Indiana, and Palmetto, Florida.

She was a devoted mother and worked tirelessly to make a better life for her children and family. She had a heart for all around her and became the mother to others she met. Additionally, Mrs. Huss gave back to her community, volunteering in town projects like the 1976 Bicentennial celebration, as well as teaching Sunday school and vacation Bible study at Fremont United Methodist Church.

She will be warmly received in heaven by her parents and loved ones.

She is survived by her brother, Glyn Jones; and two sisters, Hazel Faye Washburn and Peggy Creasy. She is also survived by her husband, LeRoy J. Huss, of Palmetto, Florida; children, Jeff (LeeAnne) Huss, of Versailles, Indiana, Craig (Judy) Huss, of Los Angeles, California, and Robin (Tom) Lisk, of Seattle, Washington. She has four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Following her wishes, cremation will take place.

A graveside service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana, at a later time.

Donations in Sylvia Huss's name may be made to The Family of God - UMC, In memory of Sylvia Huss, for the Building Fund - Thrift Store, 5601 16th Ave., East Palmetto FL 34221.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction in Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.