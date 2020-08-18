1/1
T. Marlene Scheidler
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share T.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIGONIER - T. Marlene Scheidler, age 84, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at home.

She was born on Aug. 17, 1935, the daughter of Monroe and Minnie Mae (Bennett) McDonald in Noble County, Indiana.

She married Billy Scheidler and he preceded her in death in 2005.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis (Vicki) Butler, of Ligonier, Indiana, and David Musselman, of Ligonier, Indiana; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and four siblings, Donnie Tully, Merle McDonald, Darold McDonald and Janis Jorg.

Marlene worked at Fashion Farm for more than 30 years and was a member of Ligonier Presbyterian Church and the West Noble American Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed gardening, reading, and loved playing euchre, flowers, and spending time with her grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.

Pastor Kathy Kathary-Newton will officiate.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier
1589 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
260-894-4900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yeager Funeral Home - Ligonier

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved