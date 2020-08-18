LIGONIER - T. Marlene Scheidler, age 84, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at home.

She was born on Aug. 17, 1935, the daughter of Monroe and Minnie Mae (Bennett) McDonald in Noble County, Indiana.

She married Billy Scheidler and he preceded her in death in 2005.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis (Vicki) Butler, of Ligonier, Indiana, and David Musselman, of Ligonier, Indiana; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and four siblings, Donnie Tully, Merle McDonald, Darold McDonald and Janis Jorg.

Marlene worked at Fashion Farm for more than 30 years and was a member of Ligonier Presbyterian Church and the West Noble American Legion Auxiliary.

She enjoyed gardening, reading, and loved playing euchre, flowers, and spending time with her grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.

Pastor Kathy Kathary-Newton will officiate.

Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.