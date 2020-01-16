KPCNews Obituaries
Tammy Berry Obituary

CHATSWORTH, Ga. - Tammy Michelle Berry, 48, of Chatsworth, Georgia, passed away on Dec. 24, 2019.

Tammy was born on Feb. 16, 1971, to Kathleen and James Berry in LaGrange, Indiana. They survive.

Other survivors include her husband, Venancio Espitia; son, Miguel Espitia; daughter, Lydia Katelynn Espitia; sisters, Debbie Berry Ramirez, Jann Worley, and Tabatha Dodson; grandchildren, Nevaeh Worley, Addilynn Jane Worley, and Autumn West. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Arrangements were provided by Peeples Funeral Home and Crematory in Chatsworth, Georgia.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 16, 2020
