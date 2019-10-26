|
LAFAYETTE - Tammy Kult, 48, of Lafayette, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at her residence after a courageous and hard-fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Her family was by her side.
She was born Oct. 22, 1971, in Auburn, Indiana, to Steven Brown and Sandra (Clark) Aldrich.
Tammy was a 1990 graduate of Dekalb High School before continuing her education at Purdue University, where she obtained her bachelor's degree in communications.
On Oct. 28, 1995, she married Brent Kult at Grace United Methodist Church and he survives.
Tammy worked for Unity Health Care central billing office for nine years. Prior, she worked for Chase Bank for 13 years, working in several different positions.
She was an active member of St. James Lutheran Church.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed puzzles, but most of all she loved spending time with her children and family.
Tammy's joyful demeanor and contagious smile were a constant blessing to her many friends and family. Her faith in God never wavered and was her comfort.
Surviving along with her husband, Brent, are her children, Lilly and Katie Kult; father, Steven (Chris) Brown and mother Sandra Aldrich; siblings, Kim (Jerry) Landis, Leigh (John) Mergy, Michael Aldrich, Tim (Angie) Brown, Teri Johnson, Bill Johnson, Judi (Frank) Gilbert, Janet (John) Herman, Becky (Steve) Freiburger, Kevin (Cathy) Aldrich and Rodney Aldrich; father and mother-in-law, Larry and Karen Kult; and brother-in-law, Troy Kult. She is also survived by numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces; and nephews.
Tammy was preceded in death by her stepfather, Max Aldrich; and stepmother, Karen Brown.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Hippensteel Funeral Home.
Visitation will also be held prior to service on Tuesday, Oct. 29 2019, from 1-2 p.m.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. David French officiating.
In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Lilly and Katie's college fund in C/O Brent Kult. Envelopes for donations will be available at the funeral home.
Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com.