Ted Schroeder

WATERLOO - Ted (Theodore) W. Schroeder passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, after his third and final battle with cancer.

Ted was born on Sept. 3, 1968, to Sharon and Theodore D. Schroeder in Hobart, Indiana, where he grew up with his three siblings.

Ted worked as a bartender for 18-plus years at Lakers Food and Spirits in Hamilton, Indiana. He loved his customers and cherished many of them as lifelong friends.

Ted was a former laborer at Auburn Foundry for eight years and also owned a lawn care business for many years.

Besides working hard, and battling cancer and other illnesses, Ted also took great care of his family and was the ultimate friend. Ted's children and grandchildren were the center of his universe. He was always so proud of their accomplishments.

Ted enjoyed spending time with family and friends in his garage, fishing, playing pool, and watching Hobart Brickies football. Ted also loved watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports, whether it was college football or T-ball games, he was always their number one fan.

Ted is survived by his three children, Breely and (Todd) Taylor, of Auburn, Indiana, T.j. and (Stephany) Schroeder of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Will and (Madison James) Schroeder, of Auburn, Indiana; his siblings, Kathleen (Norman) Lovely, of Dexter, Michigan, Suzanne (Kenneth) Malone, of Sturgis, Michigan, and Timothy Schroeder, of Wolcottville, Indiana. Ted leaves behind three grandchildren, Tanner, Travis and Colbie Taylor, of Auburn, Indiana; and nine nieces and nephews, Zachary (Sarah) Lovely, Sarah (David) Perkins, Andrew Lovely, Megan (Eric) Wynes, Tiffany (Nate) Carlson, Joseph (Ranah) Cunningham, Angela (Cooper) Malone, Kayla (Julie) Campbell and Kelli Jo Schroeder.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandparents, William and Doris Hrapcak.

As he wished, services will be held at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana.

The family will receive friends from 2-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial Donations can be made to The Hobart High School Football Program, Hobart High School, 2211 E. 10th St., Hobart, Indiana.