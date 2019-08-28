|
ANGOLA - Teresa Ileen Knight, 55, of Angola, Indiana, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on March 21, 1964, in Auburn, Indiana, to M. Bruce and Maxine Mae (Walters) Teller.
Teresa graduated from Prairie Heights High School in 1982, and received her bachelor's degree in business from Tri-State University and her master's degree in business from Indiana Wesleyan University.
She married Christopher E. Knight in November 1993.
Teresa worked as the admissions coordinator at Trine University, Angola, Indiana. She had also been a substitute teacher for the Prairie Heights School system and had been a long-time employee at Coopers Standard Automotive in Auburn, Indiana.
Teresa was a member of Lake Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana.
She was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. Teresa was a beautiful person inside and out and would go out of her way to help her family and friends, whom she loved dearly.
Surviving are her loving husband of 25 years, Christopher E. Knight, of Angola; her daughter, Madison Mae Knight, of Angola; her mother, Maxine Mae Teller, of Angola; and two brothers, Todd (Theresa) Teller, of Hudson and Jeff (Michelle) Teller, of Angola. Also surviving are several nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her father, M. Bruce Teller; and her grandparents, Melvin and Mildred Walters.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola, Indiana, with Pastor Richard Warren officiating.
Burial will be at Flint Cemetery in Steuben County, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Fairview Missionary Church in Angola.
Memorials in Teresa's memory may be made to Steuben County Cancer Association.
Condolences may be expressed online through our website at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.