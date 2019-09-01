|
KENDALLVILLE - Teresa Rene McMaken, 59, Kendallville, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at home.
She was born in Auburn on Dec. 19, 1959to the late Howard Joseph McMaken and Joan (Klink) Inlow. She was employed at Cooper Tire, Auburn, for 23 years.
Survivors include her sons, Cory Whisler of Waterloo and Chad McMaken, five grandchildren and her sisters, Vicki (Rex) Burgdall of Butler, Pam (Tom) Tharp of Nampa, Idaho, Cheryl (Jim) Gilbert of Corunna, Sandy (Paul) Price of St. Petersburg, Florida, April (Theresa) Onderko-White of North Manchester, Chris White of Erie, Pennsylvania, Lori (Matt) Greenwalt of Auburn and Christy Davis of Fort Wayne and her brothers, Terry McMaken of Butler, Rick Inlow of Waterloo, Chris White of Erie, Pennsylvania and Terry (Deb) Inlow of Albion.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 14 at 2 p.m. at Hite Funeral Home.
Memorials can be sent to the family at 720 E. VanFleek St., Waterloo, IN, 46793.
Published in KPCNews on Sept. 1, 2019