HUNTINGTON - Terry Lynn Crow, age 57, of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital, Fort Wayne.

Born on March 28, 1962, in Chicago Heights, Illinois, he was the son of Alva Sr. and Sandra (Earhart) Crow.

Terry attended Columbia City High School and graduated with the Class of 1980. He had worked for Schenkel's Dairy in Huntington and most recently worked for Fed Ex in Fort Wayne.

Terry attended St. Matthews United Methodist Church in Columbia City. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, painting and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Sandy (Dale) Barkey of Columbia City; siblings, Jay (Carol) Crow and Don (Kim Taylor) Crow, both of Columbia City, Kent (Carla) Crow of Largo, Florida, and Kim (Gene) Shatto of Holiday, Florida; stepbrother Greg Barkey of Fort Wayne; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alva Crow Sr., nephew Isaac Crow, aunt Joan Morgan, and stepbrothers Mike and Jeff Barkey.

Friends may call on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.

Funeral services for Terry will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Hoverstock Cemetery, Zanesville.

Memorial contributions in memory of Terry may be made to Whitetails Unlimited.

Visit demoneygrimes.com to send the family an online condolence.