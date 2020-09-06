COLUMBIA CITY - Terry Lynn Baker, 69, of Columbia City, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. Born Oct. 20, 1950 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of James and Gertrude "Gert" (Trout) Baker.

A lifetime resident of Whitley County, Terry graduated from Columbia City Joint High School with the Class of 1969. On Oct. 23, 1971, he married Pamela Durbin Baker. Terry worked for E Systems in Huntington for eight years, Tokheim in Fort Wayne for 20 years and Digimarc in Fort Wayne for 10 years, retiring in 2011.

Terry was a member of Columbia City Park Board for five years and Columbia City Baseball Board for several years. He was also a supporter of ISMS and CCHS Athletics, especially watching his grandchildren's sporting events. Terry was a member of St. Catherine's Catholic Church and enjoyed working on the family farm, mowing grass and fishing in his free time.

Terry is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Pam Baker; sons, Travis (Adelle) Baker, Shane (Leslie) Baker and Tyler (Haley) Baker; brother, Stephen (Tina) Baker; grandchildren, Devin Baker, Mason Baker, Molly Baker, Braeden Baker and Cole Baker. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 3:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City with a Rosary prayer beginning at 3 p.m.

With the current executive order, face masks are required for attendance.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 S. Line St., Columbia City with a Catholic Prayer Service at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home. Father David Huneck will be officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery. With limited seating, the funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney-Grimes Live. Memorial donations may be given in memory to Masses at St. Catherine's or Visiting Nurse and Hospice.

