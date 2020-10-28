ANGOLA - Terry Bixler Temple, 86, of Peru peacefully joined his heavenly family on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:25 p.m. in his home on Lake James.

Both Terry and his lovely wife Mary Keyes Temple, who preceded him in death in 2010, were born and raised in Peru, Indiana, and were actively involved in serving the Peru community throughout their lives.

Terry was born at Dukes Hospital in Peru, Indiana on Sept. 4, 1934 to Annabel M. Temple and the late Robert S. Temple.

A graduate of Peru High School, Terry continued his education at Rollins College, Florida and Duke University, in North Carolina actively playing on the golf team at both and became a graduate of Indiana University. He was a member of Sigma Nu.

Terry was passionate about the game of golf and at 16 he was runner up at the National Junior's Tournament in Indiana, always keeping it "low and slow" as was his motto.

Terry was an active member of the Peru Community, serving as an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church and on the church finance board as a financial consultant, donating many hours of his expertise. He served many years on the Board of the Rolling Chapel, was a Rotarian and an active member of the Society of the Gideons.

Terry was a self employed financial planner owning his own investment company from the first year he graduated college. He was affiliated with Raymond James Investment Management Company. He was also a real estate broker and developer building, owning, and operating Millstone Apartments as well as farm land and rental property management.

Terry above all loved his family more than anything and his Father in heaven. His love and devotion to his family was exemplified every day of his life. He was deeply loved and beloved.

Terry is survived by his devoted children: James Robert Temple, John Michael Temple, and Elizabeth Temple Yager; grandchildren, James Wyatt Temple, Jordan Ashley Bunch, John Robert Yager II and Joshua Michael Yager. He is also survived by beloved sister Christine Custer; brother-in-law Wayne Custer; niece Temple (Rafael) Custer Montanez; nephew Adam (Mandi) Custer; grandnephews William and Benjamin Custer and grandniece Gracyn Gagni.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert and sister's Roberta and Anne.

A service celebrating the life of Terry Bixler Temple will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Peru at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 with Rev. Thomas E. Smith officiating. Family and friends may gather from 6-8 p.m. Friday Oct. 30, 2020 at the Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, Peru.

In lieu flowers memorial donations may be made through the funeral home to the Miami County Helping Hands, Samaritans Purse, The Gideons, The African Dream Academy, the Rolling Chapel or the Mary Temple Scholarship Fund.

Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.eddyfuneralhomes.com