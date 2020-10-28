1/1
Terry Temple
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ANGOLA - Terry Bixler Temple, 86, of Peru peacefully joined his heavenly family on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:25 p.m. in his home on Lake James.

Both Terry and his lovely wife Mary Keyes Temple, who preceded him in death in 2010, were born and raised in Peru, Indiana, and were actively involved in serving the Peru community throughout their lives.

Terry was born at Dukes Hospital in Peru, Indiana on Sept. 4, 1934 to Annabel M. Temple and the late Robert S. Temple. 

A graduate of Peru High School, Terry continued his education at Rollins College, Florida and Duke University, in North Carolina actively playing on the golf team at both and became a graduate of Indiana University. He was a member of Sigma Nu.

Terry was passionate about the game of golf and at 16 he was runner up at the National Junior's Tournament in Indiana, always keeping it "low and slow" as was his motto.

Terry was an active member of the Peru Community, serving as an Elder in the First Presbyterian Church and on the church finance board as a financial consultant, donating many hours of his expertise. He served many years on the Board of the Rolling Chapel, was a Rotarian and an active member of the Society of the Gideons.

Terry was a self employed financial planner owning his own investment company from the first year he graduated college. He was affiliated with Raymond James Investment Management Company. He was also a real estate broker and developer building, owning, and operating Millstone Apartments as well as farm land and rental property management.

Terry above all loved his family more than anything and his Father in heaven. His love and devotion to his family was exemplified every day of his life. He was deeply loved and beloved.

Terry is survived by his devoted children: James Robert Temple, John Michael Temple, and Elizabeth Temple Yager; grandchildren, James Wyatt Temple, Jordan Ashley Bunch, John Robert Yager II and Joshua Michael Yager. He is also survived by beloved sister Christine Custer; brother-in-law Wayne Custer; niece Temple (Rafael) Custer Montanez; nephew Adam (Mandi) Custer; grandnephews William and Benjamin Custer and grandniece Gracyn Gagni.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert and sister's Roberta and Anne.

A service celebrating the life of Terry Bixler Temple will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Peru at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 with Rev. Thomas E. Smith officiating. Family and friends may gather  from 6-8 p.m. Friday Oct. 30, 2020 at the Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, Peru.

In lieu flowers memorial donations may be made through the funeral home to the Miami County Helping Hands, Samaritans Purse, The Gideons, The African Dream Academy, the Rolling Chapel or the Mary Temple Scholarship Fund.

Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.eddyfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Service
01:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home
84 West Main Street
Peru, IN 46970
(765) 473-5545
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved