1/1
Thais Muzzillo
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thais's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SEBRING, Fla. - Thais A. Muzzillo, 85, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020,of natural causes.

Thais was born in Garrett, Indiana, on Oct. 5, 1934.

She graduated from Garrett High School and attended Indiana University.

Thais was married to Peter Muzzillo on Jan. 17, 1959. They were married 61 years.

Thais worked as a secretary for Laidlaw Bro's., DeKalb High School, and Warner Gear. She eventually retired from Indiana Marine Products in Angola, Indiana.

Thais enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Thais was preceded in death by her parents, Howard H. And Mary E. (Heilman) Ervin; and a brother and sister-in-law William and Marilyn Ervin.

Thais is survived by her husband, Peter; and three sons, Louis (Sheri) Muzzillo, of Angola, Indiana, Eric (Kelly) Muzzillo, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Robert (Dawn) Muzzillo, of Fayetteville, Georgia. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Ryan Muzzillo, Nicole Gatchel, Travis Muzzillo, Hannah Muzzillo, Alex Muzzillo, Thomas Muzzillo and Joseph Muzzillo.

The funeral service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn, Indiana.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
WE ARE VERY SADDENED BY THIS NEWS. PETE & THAIS WERE ONE OF THE 1ST COUPLES THAT WE MET WHEN WE MOVED TO SEBRING 22 YRS. AGO. WE'VE BEEN FRIENDS EVER SINCE. WE HAD A LOT OF GOOD TIMES TOGETHER. SHE WILL BE MISSED. OUR THOUGHTS & PRAYERS ARE WITH PETE & HIS FAMILY AT THIS TIME.
MR./MRS. JACOB ROEHM
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved