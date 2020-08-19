SEBRING, Fla. - Thais A. Muzzillo, 85, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020,of natural causes.

Thais was born in Garrett, Indiana, on Oct. 5, 1934.

She graduated from Garrett High School and attended Indiana University.

Thais was married to Peter Muzzillo on Jan. 17, 1959. They were married 61 years.

Thais worked as a secretary for Laidlaw Bro's., DeKalb High School, and Warner Gear. She eventually retired from Indiana Marine Products in Angola, Indiana.

Thais enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Thais was preceded in death by her parents, Howard H. And Mary E. (Heilman) Ervin; and a brother and sister-in-law William and Marilyn Ervin.

Thais is survived by her husband, Peter; and three sons, Louis (Sheri) Muzzillo, of Angola, Indiana, Eric (Kelly) Muzzillo, of Louisville, Kentucky, and Robert (Dawn) Muzzillo, of Fayetteville, Georgia. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Ryan Muzzillo, Nicole Gatchel, Travis Muzzillo, Hannah Muzzillo, Alex Muzzillo, Thomas Muzzillo and Joseph Muzzillo.

The funeral service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn, Indiana.