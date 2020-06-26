WATERLOO - Thelma Crager Collins died on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

She was born on Sept. 25, 1936, in Gunlock, Magoffin County, Kentucky, being the daughter of the late Joe and Alma (Warrix) Crager.

She was married to Miles Collins Jr., on Aug. 17, 1956, who preceded her in death on July 14, 2001.

She worked for Dana Corporation for many years and retired there in 2001.

Thelma loved and cherished her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her large family.

She was a member of Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church. She also loved traveling with her friend, Roxie Cooper, and all the adventures they would go on together.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters, Marty Collins (Lorna), of Indiana, Tammy Collins, of Florida, Marlene Kinnison (Dave), of Michigan, and Douglas Collins (Shelly), of Florida; her grandchildren, Brock, Cody, Chelsea, Ashlyn and Jonie; and great-grandchildren, Chloe, Mattie, Michaiah, Rae Lynn, Charlee Rae and Miles. Also surviving are her sisters, Goldie Sherman, Geneva (Richard) Freed, Judy (Brian) Wilson and Joyce Strabbing; sister-in-law, Martha Howard; brothers, Mitchell (Rosanna) Crager, Robert (Nancy) Crager, Richard (Bernice) Crager, Donny (Deb) Crager, Millard (Mona) Crager, James (Sharon) Crager and Joe (Bobbie) Crager Jr.; and brother-in-law, Clinton Handshoe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Alma Crager; her husband, Miles; one daughter, Alma Sue; three brothers, Bill Crager, Sherman Crager and Larry Crager; three sisters, Margie Handshoe, Lois Wilson and Kathy Crager; and brother-in-law, Ted Vanderpool.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, with visitation from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.

The Rev. Ron Stambaugh will be officiating.

A private burial for immediate family only, will take place at Sedan Cemetery in Corunna, Indiana.

Visitation will also be from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the funeral home.

The family has asked in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the American Heart Association, Lupus Foundation of America, American Diabetes Association, or any non-profit charity that you may choose.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.