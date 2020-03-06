KPCNews Obituaries
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
View Map

Thelma Ringenberg

Thelma Ringenberg Obituary

AUBURN - Thelma N. Ringenberg, 100, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Auburn Village in Auburn.

She was born Aug. 18, 1919, in Garrett, Indiana, to Walter and Mable (Cashbaugh) Saxer. They preceded her in death.

Thelma married Miles E. Ringenberg on June 27, 1948, in Garrett, and he passed away on Dec. 1, 2007.

She worked as a clerk at the A&P in Auburn for 20 years. She then owned and operated Russell Point Resort in Hamilton, Indiana, for several years.

Thelma was a member of Auburn Presbyterian Church in Auburn.

Surviving are a daughter, Jo Ellen Ringenberg Curry, of Spring Hill, Tennessee; son and daughter-in-law, James M. and Beth Ringenberg, of Andrews, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Christa Curry, Kimberly (Brady) Ives, Michael Ringenberg and Suzanne Van Dyne; seven stepgrandchildren, Sunny Blackman, Jennifer Blackman, Holly Blackman, Grace Blackman, Israel Blackman, Shekinyah Blackman and Josphine Blackman; and 21 great-grandchildren, including Emory Claire Ives, Greyson Allen Ives and Judah Martin Ives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; five brothers, Ellsworth Saxer, Lyman Saxer, Raymond Saxer, Arthur Saxer and Robert Saxer; and four sisters, Carolyn Saxer, Katherine Souder, Evelyn Loomis and Harriett McQuown.

Services will be at 2 p.m., today, Friday, March 6, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn.

The Rev. David Lawrence will be officiating.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., today, Friday, March 6, 2020, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Private family burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn, at a later date.

The family asks that no flowers be sent due to an allergy in the family, but hopes you consider making a memorial donation in Thelma's honor to Auburn Presbyterian Church.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 6, 2020
