WOLCOTTVILLE - Theodore (Ted) H. Kruger, age 78, of Wolcottville (Adams Lake), Indiana, died on Thursday, Aug, 20, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

He was born on Nov. 4, 1941, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Theodore W. and Mildred Kruger. He moved to Fort Wayne in 1946, to live with his mother's family.

He graduated from North Side High School in 1960, and married Elizabeth (Stone) Kruger (NSHS '61) in 1965. Ted graduated from Purdue University and began his Social Studies and English teaching career of 41 years, mostly at Rome City Middle School.

In retirement, he volunteered at Helping Hands food pantry in Rome City. Ted loved spending time with family and friends, Purdue sports, Christmas, yard work, and pouring over atlases and maps.

In addition to his wife, Ted is survived by his son, Robert C. (Melba) Kruger; grandchildren, Elizabeth J. Kruger, Cameron Kruger, Christina Kruger, Catherine Kruger, Owen Kruger, and Alex Hollingsed; his sister-in-law, Sue Stone; and brother-in-law, Thomas (Jan Salway) Stone.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his aunt and uncle who raised him, Allyne and Galen Hershman; and his brother-in-law, Fred J. Stone.

The family wishes to thank Parkview Hospice, especially Jackie and Kameesha; and Sue Stone, for the compassionate care he received in his final days.

There will be a private family service, with a celebration of life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Parkview Hospice, 2200 Randallia Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46897; or Helping Hands Inc., PO Box 41, Rome City, IN 46784.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

