Theresa DeVosANGOLA - Theresa Marie DeVos, of Angola, beloved mother, wife, grandmother, and sister, died suddenly in a car accident on May 17th.Theresa had great love and devotion to Our Blessed Mother, especially Our Lady of Mount Carmel's Brown Scapular and died wrapped in this Garment of Grace. Theresa was a firm believer in the Holy Rosary, First Five Saturdays, St. Benedict and Miraculous Medals. She asked for the intercession of Our Lady, the angels, and saints (esp. Saints Anthony, Jude, and Philomena) to implore Jesus, to help the souls of her family through the Grace of the Holy Ghost.The family would be grateful for a decade of the sorrowful mysteries to be offered up for God's mercy through the intercession of Our Lady of Good Success and Our Lady of La Salette for the repose of our beloved mother's soul.We are having Gregorian Masses (a set of 30 Masses) offered up for the repose of her soul. Any donations to go towards the offering up of the Gregorian Masses can be sent to Jim DeVos at 4273 West Orland Road, Angola, IN 46703.She is survived by her husband, Jim, her children: Marie, Chris, Michael and his wife, Sara, 3 grandchildren: Nathaniel, Elizabeth, and Juliana, and 2 sisters, Liz Dettmer and Patricia Rupchock.Theresa was laid to rest at Saint Michael Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo. Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street, Auburn. To sign the online guest book, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services
502 N. Main Street
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 925-3918
