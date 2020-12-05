1/1
Theresa Muncy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Theresa Muncy

SPENCERVILLE - Theresa Kay Muncy (Ables) age 57 of Spencerville, passed away peacefully at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis on Dec. 3, 2020. A loving mother of three, a sister, aunt and wife.

She was born in Columbus, Ohio on Dec. 14, 1962. She moved to Huntertown where she graduated from Carroll High school in 1981. Then married her high school sweetheart Bradley M Muncy in November of 1985.

She is survived by her husband, Bradley and three children, Kyle Muncy (32) Kayla Muncy (30) and Kaylene Muncy (26).

She had a passion for crafting, sewing, cooking and spending time with her loved ones. She enjoyed making hair bows and accessories, Bowz by Mama Munz, and selling them at local crafting venues. She cherished every moment spent with family. She will be missed dearly.

Preceded in death by her parents Barbara and James Ables; brothers Todd and David Ables and Mother In Law Sharon Muncy.

The family has decided to do a celebration of life in her honor at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved