Theresa Muncy

SPENCERVILLE - Theresa Kay Muncy (Ables) age 57 of Spencerville, passed away peacefully at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis on Dec. 3, 2020. A loving mother of three, a sister, aunt and wife.

She was born in Columbus, Ohio on Dec. 14, 1962. She moved to Huntertown where she graduated from Carroll High school in 1981. Then married her high school sweetheart Bradley M Muncy in November of 1985.

She is survived by her husband, Bradley and three children, Kyle Muncy (32) Kayla Muncy (30) and Kaylene Muncy (26).

She had a passion for crafting, sewing, cooking and spending time with her loved ones. She enjoyed making hair bows and accessories, Bowz by Mama Munz, and selling them at local crafting venues. She cherished every moment spent with family. She will be missed dearly.

Preceded in death by her parents Barbara and James Ables; brothers Todd and David Ables and Mother In Law Sharon Muncy.

The family has decided to do a celebration of life in her honor at a future date.