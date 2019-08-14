KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Bosco Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresia Aumsbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresia Aumsbaugh


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresia Aumsbaugh Obituary

CHURUBUSCO - Theresia J. (Ihrie) Aumsbaugh, 91, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Aug. 13, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages-Pine Valley, of natural causes after a very long and rewarding life.

She started her life in Kendallville, Indiana, on Nov. 4, 1927. She was the sixth and youngest child of Orrie and Mary Ihrie.

She graduated from Kendallville High School in 1946.

Theresia married Robert N. Aumsbaugh on March 29, 1947.

Theresia lived most of her adult life in Churubusco, Indiana, where she worked along with her spouse as part owner, bookkeeper and salesperson for Aumsbaugh Furniture. Later on she was a receptionist at Aquatec Water Treatment and retired from Jones Insurance as an insurance agent after many years of service.

Along with that, she was a devoted Catholic, a life-long Fighting Irish Football fan and loved spending time with her family and friends.

She enjoyed reading books and her newspaper "religiously". She liked shuffleboard, euchre and bridge as well. She was totally independent in her thinking and actions and would share her views when asked.

Theresia is survived by one son, Randy C. (Jennifer) Aumsbaugh of Inman, South Carolina; a daughter, Mary (Paul) Long, of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Jill (Brad) Graham, of Westerville, Ohio; Anthony Dollier, of Auburn, and Kyle Aumsbaugh of California; four great-grandchildren, Madison and Owen Dollier Carson and Brady Graham.

She was preceded in death by one son, Robert "Nick" Aumsbaugh on Oct. 21, 2013; sisters, Paquita Kurtz, Amy Gongwer and Eileen Krull; and two brothers, Devon and Donald Ihrie

Calling will take place at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, Indiana, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 3-7 p.m.. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m., at St. John Bosco Catholic Church on Aug. 16, 2019.

Memorials are to the Masses.

Officiating will be Father Francis Chukwuma.

Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Kendallville.

Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
Download Now