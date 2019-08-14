|
CHURUBUSCO - Theresia J. (Ihrie) Aumsbaugh, 91, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Aug. 13, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages-Pine Valley, of natural causes after a very long and rewarding life.
She started her life in Kendallville, Indiana, on Nov. 4, 1927. She was the sixth and youngest child of Orrie and Mary Ihrie.
She graduated from Kendallville High School in 1946.
Theresia married Robert N. Aumsbaugh on March 29, 1947.
Theresia lived most of her adult life in Churubusco, Indiana, where she worked along with her spouse as part owner, bookkeeper and salesperson for Aumsbaugh Furniture. Later on she was a receptionist at Aquatec Water Treatment and retired from Jones Insurance as an insurance agent after many years of service.
Along with that, she was a devoted Catholic, a life-long Fighting Irish Football fan and loved spending time with her family and friends.
She enjoyed reading books and her newspaper "religiously". She liked shuffleboard, euchre and bridge as well. She was totally independent in her thinking and actions and would share her views when asked.
Theresia is survived by one son, Randy C. (Jennifer) Aumsbaugh of Inman, South Carolina; a daughter, Mary (Paul) Long, of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, Jill (Brad) Graham, of Westerville, Ohio; Anthony Dollier, of Auburn, and Kyle Aumsbaugh of California; four great-grandchildren, Madison and Owen Dollier Carson and Brady Graham.
She was preceded in death by one son, Robert "Nick" Aumsbaugh on Oct. 21, 2013; sisters, Paquita Kurtz, Amy Gongwer and Eileen Krull; and two brothers, Devon and Donald Ihrie
Calling will take place at Sheets and Childs Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Churubusco, Indiana, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 3-7 p.m.. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m., at St. John Bosco Catholic Church on Aug. 16, 2019.
Memorials are to the Masses.
Officiating will be Father Francis Chukwuma.
Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Kendallville.
