1/1
Thomas Bacon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BUTLER - Thomas M. Bacon, 70, of Butler, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb.

Tom was born on Dec. 16, 1949, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a son of the late Arthur and Bonnie Bacon.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran and had been employed by Regal Dry Cleaning before retirement.

Surviving are his children, Amanda (Scott) Lower, Shawn Bacon and Erik Derrow; siblings, Arthur Bacon, Steve Bacon and Sandy; and grandchildren, Kristan Stephens, Konner Lower and Natalie Lower.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with visitation one hour prior.

Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Navy.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved