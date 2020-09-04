Thomas Bacon

BUTLER - Thomas M. Bacon, 70, of Butler, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb.

Tom was born on Dec. 16, 1949, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, a son of the late Arthur and Bonnie Bacon.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran and had been employed by Regal Dry Cleaning before retirement.

Surviving are his children, Amanda (Scott) Lower, Shawn Bacon and Erik Derrow; siblings, Arthur Bacon, Steve Bacon and Sandy; and grandchildren, Kristan Stephens, Konner Lower and Natalie Lower.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with visitation one hour prior.

Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Navy.